Calling all four- and five-year-olds! Registration for the Sumter County School District’s 2021-2022 school year is open, and parents can enroll their children in VPK and kindergarten through the end of April.
Any child who resides in Sumter County and turns 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 qualifies to register for the free VPK program. Acceptance into the program is not based on family income. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Any child residing in Sumter County who turns 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 qualifies to register for kindergarten.
Enrollment can be completed in three steps: 1) Gather all required documents, including your driver license; and your child’s certified birth certificate and current immunization, as well as proof of school physical dated within one year of the first day of school. 2) Enroll online by going to www.sumter.k12.fl.us. 3) Call your child’s school to schedule a reservation time to attend the roundup and remember to bring the required documentation to your appointment.
Parents and guardians registering their child for VPK will need to bring an additional form called a Certificate of Eligibility. Visit www.elc-naturecoast.org to obtain that form or call 793-5430 for more information.
Registration roundup events for incoming VPK and kindergarten students will be held at the following schools: Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, April 8; Bushnell Elementary School, April 15; Wildwood Elementary School, April 22; and Webster Elementary School, April 29.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the schools ask that only legal parents/guardians attend the roundup events.