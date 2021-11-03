First, let’s be clear people!!! You do not have to be a member of Wahoo or attend Wahoo or even be a Christian if you need help in some of the ministries we offer. So, please read on. We’d be honored to extend the hand of help to you.
Celebrate Recovery — Do you have hurts, hang-ups, and habits that need help? CR is the place to be. This 30-year-old program helped millions and is a biblical and balanced method that will help you overcome these issues. For more information you can email CR@wahoo-church.org or call Tracy @ 352-250-9882 or Michael @ 352-603-9768.
Meetings are every Tuesday night, 6:30 pm Fellowship, 7-8 pm Large Group and 8-9 pm small groups. Total confidentiality is observed with this outstanding, successful group.
GriefShare – Have you lost a loved one recently? A year ago? Or 20 years ago? And you’ve never really grieved to get past it? You never get over it, but you can learn to live again. Wahoo will be offering 2 sessions lasting only 2 hours (one in November and one in December) called Surviving the Holidays. We’ll be advertising dates soon. And January 2022 we will start the complete program. If you are interested, please call Susan 352-661-8701 or email GriefShare@wahoochurch.org.
We’ll put you on the contact list. Wahoo is located at 4517 CR319, – just 4.5 miles west of the I-75 Exit 314 for Bushnell, FL in the big WAHOO curve! 352-793-6015