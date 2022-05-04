Wahoo is different. You’ll have to come to see for yourself. No legalism. No judgment. No dress code. Seriously, we just request you be clothed! Will you like everyone? Probably not. But there are probably people in your family you don’t like either, but you still go home and go to reunions! Common complaint by unbelievers, so many hypocrites in the church. True. There are some. But there is always room for one more, so join us.
April 24 began a new sermon series called “Wise Up!” based on the Book of Proverbs. Is there anyone reading this that doesn’t need wisdom? If your answer is YES, then you are in sore need of Wisdom.
Sunday night Bible Studies for men and women go thru May 22 at 5 p.m. for dinner and study at 5:30 p.m. Women meet in the Fellowship Hall. Men meet in the Resource Area. Then those leaders get a break for time with their families. Those studies begin again on September 11, 2022.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ Centered 12-step program meets every Tuesday night. Don’t be mistaken that this is just for drugs and alcohol. Got any dysfunctional people in your family? Anyone with hang ups is welcome. This program is seriously different from what you may think. Email CR@wahoochurch.org if you want more information. Fellowship and snacks at 6 p.m. General Meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. Small Groups 7:30-8:30 p.m.
See our hours and services in the Worship Section in this paper. questions@wahoo-church.org