Wahoo has a dynamic Youth Group. They are taught the Word of God, but they are also taught values, life skills, to be truthful and to earn their way. The group is led by a 23-year veteran of the Army and his wife so you can imagine! The Youth Group is going to Camp, but each individual is required to earn the $ to go.
It’s an important life lesson that teaches them responsibility, as well as the joy of paying your own way. We’re cooking all night for awesome pulled pork dinners on Sunday, May 23rd starting at 11:45 a.m.! This writer knows who is cooking (meat smoking experts!)! Questions? Email Youth@wahoochurch.org or call the church.
So, would you please consider coming to Wahoo to pick up a dinner? Donations only, whatever your heart tells you. We should help one another, especially when it comes to youth, the poor, the hurting. Let’s join together and make a greater impact on our community. Let’s be New Testament Christian brothers and sisters that help one another in missions. Think of the impact we could have!
You having a fund raiser for your church? Email details to questions@wahoochurch. org and we’ll get the word out to our people. Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org for service times or email questions@wahoochurch.org