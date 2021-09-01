This is addr essed to Chris-tians and especially those who ac-tually attend church! We haven’t forgotten the non-Christians or the Christians who don’t attend church. The Bull’s Eye is on You in the next article! This may be a surprise, but the building is not the Church. The Church is all the followers of Jesus Christ. The church belongs to Him. Also, did you know that the Church is not your private country club or your social club; and it is definitely not about YOUR preferences. And we cannot state more emphatically, we are not in a competition with other churches. We share the same mission.
Christ told us all to go OUT into the world and make disciples. So, how’s that working for you??? Wahoo Church has Left the Building! We are doing what we are supposed to do – reaching out to everyone! If we work together with our sister churches, we can have a greater impact on our community. Saturday, we had a special event and invited the entire community to attend. There were 58 attendees, which included Wahoo and members from 7 other churches in our community! Wahoo truly is A Church with a Difference. No dress code. Jeans, t-shirts, tattoos welcome! No pressure and no legalism. See the Worship Section of this paper for more information. Just a heads up, September 5th we have only one service at 9 a.m. Doughnuts and coffee at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Email questions@wahoochurch.org