Wahoo is the place for imperfect people. If you are perfect, don’t come and ﬁnd someone to talk to because no one is perfect!!! No pressure. No legalism. Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome. And you don’t have to be a member to attend church or our groups. Just come.
Wahoo Women’s Group is something you must experience. Wahoo Men’s Group is going great building strong relationships. Sunday nights at 5 pm snacks and 5:30 for study. Just contact the leaders if you have questions. Call the church 352-793-6015 Monday-Thursday or email men@wahoochurch.org or women@ wahoochurch.org
Wahoo Youth Group has strong leadership. Email your questions to Youth@ wahoochurch.org. Youth are preparing for Camp and doing fund raisers to pay their way. More info coming about new fund raisers to help Camp funding – May will be done by our resident “meat smoking” expert!
Sunday Morning: 8 am Traditional Service, 9:05 am Small Groups for Adults and Youth, 10:15 am Contemporary Service. Childcare available starting at 9 am. We pay close attention to the security of our children. Want more information on our Children’s Group children@wahoochurch.org
Wednesday: 6:30 to 7:30 pm – Bible Study. Very, very interactive study. And we have started short-term studies on various topics same night, same time.
For our new ministry, Celebrate Recovery a Christ Centered 12 Step Program email CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org or email questions@ wahoochurch.org