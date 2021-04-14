Wahoo Church

Wahoo is the place for imperfect people. If you are perfect, don’t come and ﬁnd someone to talk to because no one is perfect!!! No pressure. No legalism. Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome. And you don’t have to be a member to attend church or our groups. Just come.

Wahoo Women’s Group is something you must experience. Wahoo Men’s Group is going great building strong relationships. Sunday nights at 5 pm snacks and 5:30 for study. Just contact the leaders if you have questions. Call the church 352-793-6015 Monday-Thursday or email men@wahoochurch.org or women@ wahoochurch.org

Wahoo Youth Group has strong leadership. Email your questions to Youth@ wahoochurch.org. Youth are preparing for Camp and doing fund raisers to pay their way. More info coming about new fund raisers to help Camp funding – May will be done by our resident “meat smoking” expert!

Sunday Morning: 8 am Traditional Service, 9:05 am Small Groups for Adults and Youth, 10:15 am Contemporary Service. Childcare available starting at 9 am. We pay close attention to the security of our children. Want more information on our Children’s Group children@wahoochurch.org

Wednesday: 6:30 to 7:30 pm – Bible Study. Very, very interactive study. And we have started short-term studies on various topics same night, same time.

For our new ministry, Celebrate Recovery a Christ Centered 12 Step Program email CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org

Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org or email questions@ wahoochurch.org