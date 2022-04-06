Wahoo Church is proud to be able to announce this upcoming event. Drawn by Grace, Inc., a chap-ter of Christian Bowhunters of America, is hosting a 3-D Archery Shoot that is open to the public. Bring the family.
The event is sponsored by the Nature Coast Baptist Association, Webster Hardware & Farm Supply, Rivers Archery in Spring Hill, and Outpost Range in Lecanto.
Schedule & Information
Date Saturday, April 9, 2022 Location Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Rd, Brooksville, FL
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and will promptly end at 8:45 a.m. Classiﬁcation of shooters done at registration Shoot Starts at 9 a.m. after a safety brieﬁng and prayer
Lunch after shoot - donations accepted
Prizes awarded after lunch.
Fees $10 per Adult - $20 per family cap - $5 for 12-15 years - Kids (12 & under) shoot free with a paying parent.
Information Contact Dana Spell of Wahoo Baptist Church 352-303-5616. Text or Call Dana for information also on bow shoots held at Wahoo Church the 3rd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
