Yes, you know who you are! You go to church at Christmas and then again at Easter – or what we call Resurrection Sunday!
So, dress for outside as we have a special outdoor event, one-service Sunday on April 4th, and live entertainment! More information to come in the next few weeks. Most of you know that Wahoo is the place for imperfect people.
But some of you Snowbirds might not be familiar with us. No pressure. No legalism. Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome. And if you have some health issues, we have a resource area where you can safely view the services and slip out the back door!
Worried about our world today? Go to Church and seek the face of God. Pray to Him about all our leaders (not just the ones you like), friends, family (again, not just the ones you like), and yourself.
It’s past time to get serious. Just because God seems to be silent doesn’t mean He isn’t with us. And maybe He isn’t so silent. Think about that! We’ll save a place on a pew for you!
Sunday Morning: 8 am Traditional Service, 9:05 am Small Groups for Adults and Youth, 10:15 am Contemporary Service. Childcare available starting at 9 am. Want more information on the Youth Group – Youth@wahoochurch.org or our children’s group children@wahoochurch.org
Sunday Evening Men’s & Women’s separate Studies. Snacks at 5:00 pm and studies at 5:30 pm. If you need more information, email men@wahoochurch.org or women@ wahoochurch.org