So, how you doing after the election? Did your “candidate” win or lose?
So how about we all stop the childish remarks, fighting, insulting one another over candidates, rioting, looting, being grumpy and start doing good deeds for others! Wanna make this a better world? Get out and do some good deeds! How about we join one another and do something meaningful?
Pastor Paul is going to be teaching from Philippians – the book of joy regardless of your circumstances.
Sound impossible? No, it isn’t. So, come join us at Wahoo. It’s a good group, friendly group and we’re all dysfunctional so you will feel right at home! Because you are too!
Sunday Morning:
8:00 a.m. Traditional Service, 9:05 a.m. Small Groups, 9:05 a.m. Youth Group,10:15 a. m. Contemporary Service (Childcare @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.)
Sunday Evening:
Bible Study – Men’s Group & Women’s Group – Snack at 5:00 p.m. and Study 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Men meet in Sanctuary; Women meet in Fellowship Room.(Childcare from 5:30-7:00 p.m.)
Wednesday Evening:
Bible Study with Pastor – 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Childcare 6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Our dress code – jeans, t-shirts, and tattoos welcome! Not trying to upset you or invade your privacy, but do you believe in the One, True God? Jesus Christ? The Holy Spirit? If not, you need to come to Wahoo. We’ll be glad to introduce you! And you’ll be equally glad we did/do/will.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015.
Email questions@wahoochurch.org