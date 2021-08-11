Wahoo Church is requesting donations to help provide school supplies to area students. Because each school and class can have different supply requirements, the church is asking for financial donations only.
To donate, go to http://wahoochurch.org/GiveOnline and choose Youth Ministry, mail a check to the church at 4517 CR 319, Bushnell, FL 33513, or visit the church office, which is open Monday through Wednesday.
Donors will get a receipt at the end of the year for their donations.
For more information, call 352-793-6015 Monday thru Wednesday or email office@wahoochurch.org or questions@wahoochurch.org
Wahoo Church also encourages donors to attend a service. Check out service times on the Worship Guide in this paper.
“We thank you in advance for your generosity toward the young people being raised up in this world,” the church says.