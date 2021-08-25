We offer church studies and events to everyone — not just our members.
This invitation is:
• To all Christians
• To all who identify as Christian but don’t have a church
• To all who identify as Christian but DO have a church – we will not try to steal you from your current church! But you may find a study interesting.
• To all of you who just might be cu-rious about Christianity but want no pressure and no legalism
Our world-famous (actually, should be!) Sunday night studies are back starting August 22!
Special Note – Wahoo has never dragged anyone to the baptismal font! And lightning has never struck anyone who has come into the church! So, no fear people!!!
Wahoo truly is A Church with a Difference. No dress code. Jeans, t-shirts, tattoos welcome! No pressure and no legalism. Just normal, imperfect people. That may sound like an oxymoron but isn’t! No one is perfect! The norm is imperfect!
Wahoo Church has Left the Building! We are doing what we are supposed to do — reaching out to everyone!
Sunday Nights:
• Women’s Studies – TruthFilled by Ruth Chou Simons, study of Colossians
• Men’s Studies – Kingdom Men Rising by Tony Evans
• Time: 5:00 Food, 5:30-7:00 Study
Anxiety seems to also be the norm now. We’ll have sessions coming up in September on how to find peace and not be anxious. See the Worship Section of this paper for service times, address, phone, etc. We’ll save a spot on a pew for you! Questions? Email questions@wahoochurch.org