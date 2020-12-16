Merry Christmas to You All!
If you aren’t familiar with Wahoo, you need to be. We are The Church with a Difference. No dress codes – jeans, t-shirts, and tattoos welcome. No legalism. Gossip is not allowed at Wahoo. How about hypocrites? Sure – every church is full of them – that’s why you need to be in church because you are a hypocrite also! Think deeply – you will have to agree! And there’s always room for one more! We’ll make sure there is room on a pew for all of you imperfect people – because we all are imperfect. Our pastor, Paul Alonso, is someone that you need to hear; you’ll be surprised.
Now let’s be serious. You will spend eternity somewhere – you will not be stardust or come back as a rat or become a god and rule your own planet. There are only two choices…Heaven or Hell, and it’s too late to change your reservation when you die.
Now down to Wahoo’s Christmas Services!
Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. we have our candlelight Christmas service – we all light candles (we only let the ones we trust with fire do it!), sing carols and it even snows inside the church! It’s only a one-hour service. Bring the kids because they love the snow! The adults get kind of silly with it too!
If you would like to ask questions about our church, various ministries or opportunities, please email us. Here’s how to get in touch with everyone!
Children’s Ministry – Children@wahoochurch.org
Youth Ministry – Youth@wahoochurch.org
Men’s Group – Men@wahoochurch.org
Women’s Group – Women@wahoochurch.org
Celebrate Recovery – CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org
Any questions – Questions@wahoochurch.org
Did you notice how easy we made this for you?
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Plenty of parking! Lots of cool people. So, what are you waiting for? An engraved invitation? This is it!