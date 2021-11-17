The Great Wahoo Annual Chili Fiesta - December 4th from 1pm to 4pm - so mark your calendars now to Save the Date for Wahoo!!! All our Sumter Community is invited. Cake Walk. Bounce Castles. Christmas Cookie Decorating. Horseshoes. Snow Cones. Popcorn. Hot dogs. Nachos. Baked Potatoes. Banana Pudding Contest. And our famous Chili Cook Off competition. Vote for who will earn this highly coveted award! P.S. You will not leave here hungry.
Celebrate Recovery – Do you have hurts, hang-ups, and habits? Who doesn’t! CR is the place to be. November 23 - Dinner & a Movie 6:30 pm. For more information you can email CR@wahoochurch.org or call Tracy @ 352-250-9882 or Michael @ 352-603-9768. Meetings are every Tuesday night, 6:30 pm Fellowship, 7-8 pm Large Group and 8-9 pm small groups. Call and we’ll mail or email our full December 2021-January 2022 schedule.
GriefShare – Have you lost a loved one? Holidays can be brutal for us. This is for men, women, a family, etc. It may not seem like it now, but you can learn to live again. Wahoo is offering 2 sessions called Surviving the Holidays lasting only 2 hours - November 20 and December 11 from 10 am to 12pm. Call Susan 352-661-8701 or email GriefShare@wahoochurch.org. Wahoo is located at 4517 CR319, – just 4.5 miles west of the I-75 Exit 314 for Bushnell, FL in the big WAHOO curve! 352-793-6015 - Remember no dress code, no pressure! Questions? Email questions@wahoochurch.org or check out our website www.wahoochurch.org