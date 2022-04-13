Okay, we know there are a lot of you out there that do church twice a year. Admit it. But we think if you try Wahoo, you just might come back more than once! What a concept huh! You may call it Easter - we call it Resurrection Sunday.
Resurrection Sunday Schedule Breakfast - 8:00 a.m. One Service Only - 9:00 a.m. Outdoor Concert with great music!!!
Hey, Sparky! Want a little wisdom? Come join the rest of us who need it also and learn! And this is not “what wisdom is for you isn’t what wisdom is for me” stuff. Wisdom is simply Wisdom, something sorely lacking in the world today.
April 24 we start a new sermon series called “Wise Up!” based on the Book of Proverbs. Proverbs has 31 Chapters - perfect read for a month!
Our Sunday night Bible Studies will go thru May 22 and then we give those leaders a break for time with their families and begin those studies in August.
Wahoo is truly a church with a difference. We have no dress code, and everyone is welcome, unless you are perfect!! To reassure you, no one has ever been hit by lightning coming into our church. There is Visitors Parking! And there is no assigned seating in pews. Just grab a seat. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. questions@ wahoochurch.org
See our usual hours and services in the Worship Section in this paper.