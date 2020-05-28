Although things are opening up, Wahoo is very aware that we must keep your health and welfare our foremost concern. Please go to http://wahoochurch. org/ for sermons you can view and updates on future services.
During this pandemic, there are so many people suffering from fear and anxiety. Christians can take comfort in Matthew 6 Verses 25-34.
We wish there was enough room to repeat the entire text, but there isn’t. But we encourage you to read it all.
If you don’t have a Bible – search it on the internet. So, let us share with you just a part towards the end. “…eagerly seek all these things (food, drink, clothing) for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be added to you. So do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
Are you not a Christian, but are curious? Email us. No email - call the church and leave a message with your phone number and why you called. Regardless of your belief, God is the one in control. Maybe you should consider a relationship with Him.
Send prayer requests or any questions to questions@wahoochurch.org. In June we hope to be starting back Sunday Night Bible studies – contact us for more information.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015.