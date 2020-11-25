Wahoo cares about our community – not just our church members. In order to better serve the members of our community, Wahoo is starting a new ministry called Celebrate Recovery. And trust me. It’s not what you think! If you would like more information, please email CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org
Sunday Morning:
• 8:00 a.m. Traditional Service • 9:05 a.m. Small Groups • 9:05 a.m. Youth Group – for more info Youth@ wahoochurch.org • 10:15 a.m. Contemporary Services
• Childcare @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. which includes Children’s Church • For more information on our Children’s Church, Nursery or Childcare, email Children@wahoochurch.org
Sunday Evening:
• Bible Study – Men’s Group – Snack 5 p.m. with Study 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, email Men@wahoochurch.org Men meet in sanctuary. • Our lively/exciting/you-have-NO-idea Women’s Group – Snack at 5:00 p.m. and Study 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Women meet in Fellowship Hall. For more information email Women@ wahoochurch.org • Childcare from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Wednesday Evening:
• Bible Study with Pastor Paul – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – this is an interactive fun study! (Childcare 6:30-7:30 p.m.).
Our dress code – jeans, t-shirts, and tattoos welcome! Plenty of Parking! Great Pastor! Great people, just as dysfunctional as you are so you will feel right at home! If you are a non-church goer, you need to try Wahoo at least once! You’ll be surprised.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Email questions@wahoochurch.org if you have any questions at all.