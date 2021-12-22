Come visit with us and bring the kids and even grown-up kids to this rare Florida event!!!!
December 24 at 5:30 p.m. we will hold our Christmas Candle-light Service. The children will gather in the aisle as Pastor Paul tells the Christmas Story. The true story!! And it will snow! It snows here every Christmas Eve.
We will sing songs and Christmas carols to celebrate the incredible Christmas miracle of Christ’s birth. Please come. If you don’t have a church, come anyway. If you do have a church, come visit and enjoy the snow!
For many of you, the holidays are not so joyful. We understand. But come. Maybe it will lighten your load for a bit and bring a smile to your face. And, maybe, this is just what you need. Wahoo is located at 4517 CR319, – just 4.5 miles west of the I-75 Exit 314 for Bush-nell, FL in the big WAHOO curve! 352-793-6015.
Remember no dress code, no pressure! We never dunk any unwilling person in the baptismal font! And lightning has never struck anyone that comes in our building! Questions? Email questions@wahoochurch.org or check out our website (currently undergoing maintenance) www.wahoochurch.org
We wish everyone a Merry Christmas, full of joy, love and the hope you can only find in Jesus Christ. If we don’t see you Christmas Eve, we hope to see you next year! Oh, almost forgot. No perfect people are allowed at Wahoo, so you’ll fit in just fine!