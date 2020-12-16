For many unfortunate people, Christmas can be a depressing time of the year. Broken families, broken lives and broken hearts. Please come visit us at Wahoo if you are broken. You’d be amazed how much non-judgmental fellowship and being in church can change your whole perspective. It’s the place to be this time of year. Come visit with our church family and we’ll make you feel like family.
Wahoo is indeed The Church with a Difference. Come check us out! No dress code, no judgement, no legalism, jeans, t-shirts, tattoos welcome!
Sunday Morning:
8:00 a.m. Traditional Service; 9:05 a.m.
Small Groups; 9:05 a.m. Youth Group;
10:15 a.m. Contemporary Services. Childcare @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Sunday Evening:
Bible Study – Men’s & Women’s Group Leaders take a break during the holiday season and will begin studies again January 3, 2021.
Reminder: December 24th at 6:30 p.m. we have our candlelight Christmas service – we all light candles (we’ll we only let the ones we trust with ﬁre do it!), sing carols and it even snows! Inside the church!!! 6:30 p.m. It’s only a one- hour service. Bring the kids because they love the snow!
So that all our people, ministry leaders, pastor, members, visitors, etc. get to spend the time with their families during the holidays, December 20th and 27th there will only be one service at 10:15 a.m. those Sundays
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Email questions@wahoochurch.org