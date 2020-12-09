Time to stop our whining and move forward sheeple!
Believe me, this writer’s life drastically altered. But God can take terrible things and makes good come of it. You want hope and joy? Easy, get off your “poor me” soapbox and go to church. Wanna see who has the worst 2020 stories? Find me. Just ask for the snarky one who writes the Sun ads!
BULLETIN to you twice-a-year-church-goers! Time for your 1st pilgrimage! And, how about this revolutionary idea? Don’t wait until Easter to go back. Snowbirds, just because you take a break from winter weather here doesn’t mean you should take a break from church!
Wahoo, The Church with a Difference. And it truly is. No dress code, no judgement no legalism, jeans, t-shirts and you’ve never seen a sermon until you see Pastor Paul preach! Unique is the word that comes to mind!
Sunday Morning:
• 8:00 a.m. Traditional Service • 9:05 a.m. Small Groups • 10:15 a.m. Youth Group • 10:15 a.m. Contemporary Services • Childcare @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Sunday Evening:
• Bible Study – Men’s & Women’s Group Leaders take a break during the holiday season and will begin studies again January 3, 2021.
Reminder:
December 24th at 6:30 p.m. we have our candlelight Christmas service – we all light candles (we’ll we only let the ones we trust with ﬁre do it!), sing carols and it even snows! Inside the church!!! Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Email questions@wahoochurch.org