Wahoo Drive-Up-Church is Here!!!

Wahoo rolled out our Drive-Up-Church experience last Sunday and it was a big success!
Here’s how it works:
• Sundays – 9 a.m.
• Come in your car, park outside, stay in the car!
• No dress code, pajamas are fine, continuing our famous “no dress code” rule!
• Must bring your own bacon biscuit, coffee and hash browns!
• Music by our Worship Team and a sermon by Pastor Paul Alonso
• Rules – You must stay in your car; no one may enter the church buildings.
Being confined during this time is hard on you. Wahoo wanted to present a safe way for you to worship God and get to hear the Good News. We all need a little good news right now.
Plus, for those of you who suffer from ecclesiophobia (look it up!) you have a chance to experience church without fear of lightning striking as you walk in the doors! Besides, Wahoo is truly The Church with a Difference. We do church the way it is supposed to be. Acceptance, loving fellowship and The Bible. And since you can’t come in the church, there is no fear that we will drown you in a baptismal ceremony! So, what have you got to lose!!!! Just come!
Go to our website http://wahoochurch.org/. Check out our website for sermons you can view and updates as to when actual-in-the-church services will begin again.
Send your prayer requests or any questions to questions@wahoochurch.org. Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015.