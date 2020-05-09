People are turning out for Wahoo Drive-Up-Church! Although some of you may know people you already gave a 6’ social distance prior to this virus (think about it – I’m sure there is someone’s name you can put in this!), we are not used to this and it’s tough. So, we will continue our Drive-Up-Church until the Governor opens things up more. Check out our website (see below) for any last-minute changes.
Drive-Up-Church:
• Sundays – 9 a.m.
• Come in your car, park outside, stay in the car!
• No dress code, pajamas are fine, “no dress code @ Wahoo”
• Bring your own sausage biscuit and coffee!
• Music by our Worship Team and a sermon by Pastor Paul Alonso
• Rule #1 – You must stay in your car; no one may enter the church buildings
• Rule #2 – No perfect people allowed; you’ll mess up our synergy!
Being confined during this time is hard for all of us. But think of those in the
hospital that cannot have visitors; some have the virus, but many don’t. Their loved ones cannot see them. They are depressingly alone. No one to be their advocate. No one to hold their hand. Does this stir your heart? It should. They need our thoughts, prayers and actions.
Go to http://wahoochurch.org/ for sermons you can view and updates on when actual-in-the-church services will begin again.
Send prayer requests or any questions to questions@wahoochurch.org. Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015.