Candlelight Christmas service Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. We all light candles (we only let the ones we trust with fire do it!), sing carols and it even snows inside the church! It is only a one-hour service. Bring the kids because they love the snow! The adults get kind of silly with it too!
Contemporary Services will be Sunday Dec. 20 and 27 at 10 a.m.
If you would like to ask questions about our church, various ministries or opportunities, please email us. Here’s how to get in touch with everyone!
Children’s Ministry – Children@wahoochurch.org
Youth Ministry – Youth@wahoochurch.org
Men’s Group – Men@wahoochurch.org
Women’s Group – Women@wahoochurch.org
Celebrate Recovery – CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org
Any Questions – Questions@wahoochurch.org
And there’s always room for one more! We’ll make sure there is room on a pew for all of you imperfect people – because we all are imperfect. Our pastor, Paul Alonso, is someone that you need to hear; you’ll be surprised.
Merry Christmas to you ALL!
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Plenty of parking! Lots of cool people. So, what are you waiting for? An engraved invitation? This is it!