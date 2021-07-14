W ahoo cares about the people our community regardless of where you go to church, or you don’t go to church at all. We are inviting you to come to our Retreat! And we aren’t going to try to steal you from your church! And if you don’t go to church, come anyway! You’ll meet a lot of other ladies there and have a wonderful time.
• Theme: Planted to Bloom! • Date – Saturday, August 21, 2021
• Time – 8 am until 4 pm • Cost - $20 which includes breakfast,
lunch, snacks, goodie bags, take home projects, door prizes and a bunch of
new friends! What a deal!!!!
• Location – Bear Tree Barn, 5500 CR 326, Bushnell, FL (right down the road from Wahoo Church) https://beartreebarn.com/
• Deadline to Register – Monday, August 9
Our guest speaker is Larke Ready. Larke was a resident of Bushnell for 14 years. She and her husband, Billy Ready, currently live in Hattiesburg, MS. Larke is an aspiring writer and speaker, who loves sharing God’s design for your heart and home. www. larkeready.com Like tiny seeds producing beautiful ﬂowers, food to eat, or mighty trees, God also created you with a special purpose in mind. You are a unique creation with an amazing potential. Wanna bloom? Come to the retreat and learn how! For more information contact Paula Fucarino, Wahoo Ladies Group Leader, at pbfucarino@yahoo.com or women@wahoochurch.org or call 813-695-2090. And with Paula in charge of the event be prepared for an exciting event and a lot of supercharged energy ﬂoating around!