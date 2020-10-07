Did that headline get you?
The “or else” is that you will be missing out on an awesome sermon and the friendliest people in Sumter County! We think that after what we have been through in the last few months that coming to church is what you need. Hope, Joy, Friendship & Laughter. Sunday Morning:
8:00 a.m. Traditional Service, 9:05 a.m. Small Groups, 9:05 a.m. Youth Group,10:15 a.m. Contemporary Service (Childcare @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.).
Sunday Evening:
Bible Study – Men’s Group & Women’s Group – Snack at 5:00 p.m. and Study 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Men meet in Sanctuary; Women meet in Fellowship Room. (Childcare from 5:30-7:00 p.m.)
Wednesday Evening:
Bible Study with Pastor – 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Childcare 6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Our dress code – jeans, t-shirts, and tattoos welcome! Perfect people not allowed! Shady areas to park your motorcycles. And we love Veterans! And Law Enforcement! And Imperfect People! We love all of you! Come see your extended family at Wahoo!
Shhh! Don’t tell anyone – not yet! We have a great surprise coming up for our community soon! Something that can benefit anyone and everyone! So, stay tuned! Actually, 2 surprises coming up! We are so excited!
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Got Problems or Questions? Email questions@wahoochurch.org