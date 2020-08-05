It’s been a hard time for everyone since COVID began. We know that all of you have suffered through this. What should we all do? Well, be safe for sure. Let’s stop the blame-game as to who or what or which country is responsible. The fact is that it happened.
And what do you think we should do? What about prayer? Why do we always say “well, we’ve tried everything else I guess the only thing left to do is pray.” How about adjusting your thought process and pray first when a disaster occurs?
Pray for those are sick. Pray for those who are caring for the sick. Pray for those who are out of work. Pray for those gripped with fear. Pray for our country and our politicians. Tell them we are tired of their name-calling and fighting. Aren’t you tired of it? So, let’s put our efforts where they count. Let’s go to God, pray to Him and rely on Him.
Wahoo sincerely hopes that we will be back to normal schedules in September. We have great sermons planned. Pastor Paul will do a series on eschatology (big word that means end times!). Many pastors won’t preach on this subject. Revelation isn’t the only Book of the Bible that has end times details, but it is the only Book in the Bible that promises everyone who reads it a blessing.
Go to http://wahoochurch.org/ for sermons you can view and updates on when actual-in-the-church services will begin again. Send prayer requests or any questions to questions@wahoochurch.org.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015.