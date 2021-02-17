Over the years, Wahoo Church has helped other churches get going and survive – we call it “planting” churches. It is much like plants. You have a seed, which is someone called to be a pastor that seeds the need in a particular area. Wahoo helps plant that seed. We have even been in Detroit renovating buildings to get a new church established. Currently, we are helping The Well Baptist Church in Venice, Florida. Pastor Larry Snyder of The Well will be speaking on February 21 at our services.
So, come visit with the rest of us imperfect people. No pressure. No legalism. No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome. And if you have some health issues, we have a resource area where you can safely view the services and slip out the back door! Sunday Morning: 8 am Traditional Service, 9:05 am Small Groups for Adults and Youth, 10:15 am Contemporary Service.
Childcare available starting at 9 am. Want more information on the Youth Group – Youth@wahoochurch.org or our children’s group children@wahoochurch.org Sunday Evening Men’s & Women’s separate Studies. Snacks at 5:00 pm and studies at 5:30 pm. If you need more information, email men@wahoochurch.org or women@ wahoochurch.org
Wednesday: 6:30 to 7:30 pm – Bible Study. Very, very interactive study.
For our new ministry, Celebrate Recovery a Christ Centered 12 Step Program email CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org or email questions@wahoochurch.org