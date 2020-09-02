September 20th is National Back to Church Sunday. And Wahoo is opening our doors again for fellowship (at a safe distance!), a memorable sermon (as always!); and an opportunity to thank God for our blessings, as well as pray for our country and others in need.
Wahoo has two areas that will make some of you feel safer. Our sermon and rousing music can be seen/heard in the Resource Area where we have a large screen television and you have a great deal of space. Also, in the sanctuary there is a place in the back of the church where you might be comfortable. Feel free to come in a little late and leave a little early if it makes you feel safer.
Changes have occurred to our schedule and we’ll be sharing those with you on our website www.wahoochurch.org . Our new schedule will also be in next Wednesday’s Sumter News-Sun.
We always film our Sunday music and sermons; you can find them on our website. I suggest you watch the sermon from August 23. It was something else!
And never forget: Our dress code – jeans, t-shirts and tattoos welcome! Perfect people not allowed! Come join the rest of us hypocrites because you are one too! We want to see YOU, yes, I’m talking to YOU, on September 20th.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Got Problems? Email questions@ wahoochurch.org