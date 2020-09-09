Wahoo is opening our doors again with normal services, fellowship, and a memorable teaching from Pastor Paul. You may wear masks, but they are not required.
Choose our Sanctuary; there is a small alcove in the back where you may wish to sit. In our Resource Area we have a large screen television and you have a great deal of space. Feel free to come in a little late and leave a little early if it makes you feel safer.
Effective September 20th our schedule is as follows:
Sundays: 8:00 a.m. Traditional Service; 9:05 a.m. Bible Study; 10:15 Contemporary Service, 5:30 p.m. Men & Women’s Bible Study. Childcare provided during all except the 8:00 a.m. Service. Wednesdays: 6:30 Bible Study (childcare provided).
We have been apart too long! Do you feel like you have been treated like cattle instead of the human being you are? Let’s gather together to worship our great God. And never forget, God is the One who makes lemonade out of lemons no matter how difficult our trials may seem.
Wahoo’s dress code – jeans, t-shirts and tattoos welcome! Want to know the meaning of life? And, yes, there is great meaning. Do not let anyone tell you differently. Come visit with us and find out. National Back to Church Sunday could be just what you need.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Got Problems or Questions? Email questions@wahoochurch.org