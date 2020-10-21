Wahoo has a lot of plans for events for the rest of the year. And we’re going to be advertising exactly what is being studied by various groups at the church, so if there is something you are interested in you can come to that group. And we will give you an email for the leader of that group in case you have questions. We want to make it easy for you. And even if you belong to another church, don’t hesitate to come to one of the special group studies if the topic interests you. We won’t try to steal you from your church! Promise!
Sunday Morning:
8:00 a.m. Traditional Service, 9:05 a.m. Small Groups, 9:05 a.m. Youth Group,10:15 a.m. Contemporary Service (Childcare @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:30
a.m.).
Sunday Evening:
Bible Study – Men’s Group & Women’s Group – Snack at 5:00 p.m. and Study 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Men meet in Sanctuary; Women meet in Fellowship Room. (Childcare from 5:30-7:00 p.m.)
Wednesday Evening:
Bible Study with Pastor – 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Childcare 6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Our dress code – jeans, t-shirts, and tattoos welcome! Plenty of parking.
Trained security on the grounds to protect you and the children. Plenty of imperfect people in the church also so you won’t feel uncomfortable! You’ll never know if you don’t come visit! What have you got to lose? Actually, sadly, a lot.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015. Email questions@wahoochurch.org.