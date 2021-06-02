June 21-23 5pm- 8pm
Wahoo invites you to bring your children to Vacation Bible School. You do not have to be a member and we promise we won’t try to drag anyone into baptismal font!!
This event is for children regardless of whether you attend church at Wahoo, a different church or don’t attend church at all! Parent(s) think about this. Three whole nights where you can go to dinner with friends, run errands, clean house (ewwww!), or just get to have your “me” or “us” time!!!!
It’s an offer you cannot and should not refuse!!!
Theme – Concrete & Cranes: Building on the Love of Jesus Dates – June 21-23, 2021, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday Time – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ages – 6 months to 5th Grade Dinner - Nightly from 5:00 to 5:30 Early Registration Preferred: Register by email to children@wahoochurch.org or kheld514@gmail.com.
Include the name(s), school grades, ages, and your phone number. Kristen Held, our Children’s Leader, will get back to you. Visit Wahoo Children’s Ministry Facebook. We have 20+ volunteers helping with this event and we take the security of children as a very high priority. Obviously, the 1 year-old children won’t be doing the same projects as the 5th Graders – this is age related fun!
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org or email questions@ wahoochurch.org. And check out the worship section of this paper for our service times!