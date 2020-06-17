In the bible the great Apostle Paul compares the Christians life to running a race. Many things in life is like running a race.
The good thing about a race is that everyone wants to finish the race and finish it well. Let me just say that at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we’re up and running the race again. We have Sunday morning worship services at 10:00am.
We are also operating our Wednesday night prayer meeting and bible study at 6:30 in the MAC building and our youth and children’s ministry are also open and receiving children. We feed them and give them a fun time of play, singing, and a challenging children’s bible story. The church bus is running and will go through its normal routes. If you need a bus ride, please contact the church office at the below phone number.
Our church is reopening our Sarah’s Helping Hands Food Pantry Ministry on Tuesday June 9th at the glass doors by the road. The hours are 9:30am to 10:30am and it will be a drive thru food pantry, with cones set up, and pre-bagged groceries delivered at your car. ID’s are required and those in need are welcome. Sunday nights, starting June 7th, our Evolution verses Creation seminar picks back up at 6:00 pm every Sunday night. We’re up and running again and we would love to have you come and run with us. 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee 33538, fbclp@ fbclakepan.com, 352-793-5510.