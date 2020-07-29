Aug. 17 Tentative School Start Date
Sumter County School District has pushed back its tentative start date for school year 2020-2021 by a week, to Aug. 17, and offers three back-to-school options to parents. The deadline for parents to declare which option they prefer was July 23. If a declaration was not made, the traditional model is the default.
The Sumter County School District is offering three learning options for the upcoming school year, pending Board approval: 1) A traditional reopening as directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis; 2) TEAMSumter, with a structured distance learning format; and 3) Sumter Virtual School, which is more flexible, computer-driven, and requires more student self- discipline. These choices will be available for parent/guardian selection for the new school year during this pandemic.
Students are legally required to attend school in some format. Homeschool is always an available option for parents, but students must register. Call 352-793-2315 ext. 50312 for registration information.
South Sumter High School is planning 9th grade orientation on Aug. 7, 8:30–10:30 a.m., but call to confirm. Additional orientation dates and times are still being finalized. Contact your local school for more information.
Wildwood Elementary Mission Statement
Wildwood Elementary School endeavors to provide an academic, nurturing, and safe learning environment where diversity is respected and individuality is encouraged. Children, our most valuable assets, are provided an opportunity to achieve academic excellence and interact through engaging and challenging experiences. Faculty and staff members are dedicated professionals who promote shared accountability among the home, child, school, and community to develop responsible, knowledgeable, productive, and compassionate citizens committed to lifelong learning.
Welcome to Lake Panasoffkee Elementary
Home of the Ospreys School Vision: SOARING HIGHER-Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School will strive to provide students with an environment conductive to developing a positive self-image and the learning skills needed throughout a lifetime.
Lake Panasoffkee Elementary — an "A" School in 2019!
Once again to the students, teachers and staff have worked hard and worked together to demonstrate tremendous academic achievement and earn an "A" from the state of Florida Department of Education. Lake Panasoffkee has earned an "A" every year since 2002! Congratulations Ospreys!
Webster Elementary School
Back to School Bash
August 7, 2020, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wildwood Middle/High School Orientations
August 7th, 1:00pm- 2:00pm
11th and 12th Grade
August 4th, 2:00pm- 3:00pm
6th Grade Orientation
August 4th, 3:30pm- 4:30pm
7th and 8th Grade
August 7th, 10:00 am-11:00am
9th and 10th