I think we are all interested in improving our health in some way. Have you realized, though, that one way to fulfill this goal is to improve your hearing?
A recent article in the journal Neuropsychologia said that researchers were able to show that better hearing fosters easier engagements with others – whether that be in person, on the phone or online. This contributes to better social-emotional well-being.
Better hearing also leads to improved mental fitness. We remember what we hear. When we hear something incorrectly, that is how we will recall it. Improved hearing results in improved recall. This contributes to cognitive well-being.
Additionally, better hearing enables people to live a more active and healthier lifestyle. This leads to improved physical well-being. Just this week, it was reported to me by a new patient I work with that her pickleball game has improved since she started wearing hearing instruments. She credits that to the fact that she can now hear the ball hit the court and she is better prepared for the return.
So, if you want to improve your overall health, getting your hearing checked is one of the ways to make an immediate impact.
Angelo Darby, MA, LHAS is the director at Renaissance Hearing Center in Wildwood. He can be reached at 352-461-0219.