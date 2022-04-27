Next month, AdventHealth Zephyrhills will offer three Health Talks. The in-person programs are free and will be presented by medical doctors.
• May 11, Bariatric Seminar: Imagine a Healthier You, with Naga Thatimatla, MD, FACS, FASMBS, bariatric and general surgeon, 6 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at San Antonio, 30115 State Road 52, Suite 101, San Antonio, FL 33576. Call 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register.
• May 18, Ask The Doctor: Back Pain, with Mohamed Saleh, MD, neurosurgeon, noon–1 p.m. at Sarah Vande Berg Tennis and Wellness Center, 6585 Simons Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33541. Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.
• May 26, Ask The Experts: Women’s Health, with Jennifer Roller, MD; Elizabeth John, MD; Mona McCullough, MD; and M. Olga Villa, MD, 2–3 p.m. at AdventHealth Dade City, Classrooms 107 and 108, 13020 Fort King Road, Dade City, FL 33525. Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.