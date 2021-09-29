Sumter County Library System is offering a few in-person wellness programs this month.
Oct. 14 and Oct. 18 at 9:15 a.m. each day, Dr. V.T. Cummings, Ph..D., will offer a program about bone health. The Oct. 14 program will be held at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere’s Meeting Room. Oct. 18, the program will be at The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza, Conference Room 102.
Oct. 18, Dr. John Podlaski, author and nutritionist, will discuss “The Hidden Story of Cancer, Tripping Over the Truth,” 10–11 a.m. at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere’s Meeting Room.
For more information, visit