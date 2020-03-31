What A Difference A Week Can Make

This Sunday is known as Palm Sunday. Historically, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey while the people cheered and laid down palm leaves in front of Him. He was given the welcome of a king. It is amazing how that changed in just one week to the point that they accused Him of blasphemy and crucified Him on the cross. People can be so fickle and driven by public opinion. We see that a lot today in our political arena.
Right now our church is on lock down due to the Coronavirus. We are social distancing and are doing online services. If someone asks why we have chosen to respond to this health crisis by gathering online instead of in person, here’s our response:
1. We are loving our neighbors and community by protecting our neighbors.
2. We are not responding out of fear instead, we are acting responsibly.
3. This is what loving others re-quires of us in this season.
This Sunday we will celebrate Palm Sunday online. The worship time is 10:00 am. You can get us on Facebook live, YouTube, and Boxcast. I hope you will join us as we celebrate the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Our church is First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee. 802 Highway 470, Lake Panasoffkee. 352-793-5510. Fbclp@fbclakepan.com