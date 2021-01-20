Agonized over this for a long time, deleted everything several times, and this what I ended up with. What the devil is wrong with us and our country! And maybe THAT is the answer if you get my drift.
What about this “Novel” idea! Maybe Christians should ask God for His help. Will He listen? Yes. He always answers prayers: Yes, No, or Wait. And maybe we should all think about apologizing for banishing Him from our schools, our government, our homes, our families, and our hearts. Where God isn’t, evil will thrive.
Come visit Wahoo and hang out with us “Imperfects.” Learn to find joy in your circumstances. There are answers. And there are enough of us dysfunctional people at Wahoo that you won’t feel out of place at all! No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome.
