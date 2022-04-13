Many important events took place during what’s now known as Holy Week, which commemorates the final days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the son of God.
The Last Supper was one of most important events to take place during the final week of Christ’s life. Contradictions within the Gospels make it hard to say with absolute certainty when the Last Supper took place, but according to Catholic Online, Evangelists and critics generally agree that the Last Supper was held on a Thursday that was very likely the evening of preparation for Jewish celebration of Passover.
The Last Supper is depicted in the Gospels as the final meal Jesus shared with his 12 apostles before he was crucified. Christians believe that, during the meal, Jesus predicted that his disciple Peter would deny knowing him three times before the following morning, while also predicting that another disciple present at the meal would ultimately betray him.
Many Christians also believe the Last Supper marked the institution of what is now the sacrament of the Eucharist. The Gospels of Mark, Matthew and Luke include accounts of the sharing of the bread and wine, though each account differs slightly. While the Gospel of John, which differs in various ways from those of Mark, Matthew and Luke, does not describe the bread and wine ritual, the Bread of Life Discourse (John 6:22-59) has been interpreted as Eucharistic.
The Last Supper is a significant event in the life of Jesus Christ and one that merits special consideration during Holy Week.