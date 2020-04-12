With toilet paper in low supply and cleaning in high gear, your local utility officials are reminding the public that paper towels, disinfectant wipes (even the “flushable” kind) and latex gloves pose a significant risk to city sanitary collection systems.
“With individuals and families doing their part by staying home, our systems are seeing heavier than normal use,” said Josef Grusauskas, Utilities and Plant Operations Director for the City of Mount Dora. “We need to be mindful of how we’re treating the City’s utility assets.”
The only things that should be going into the sanitary system are human waste and toilet paper. Many items that are labeled “flushable” or “disposable” are actually not safe to flush down toilets. Improper materials can lead to clogs, blockages and wastewater equipment damage – all of which can back up a home system and clog sewer systems. And none of us want that.
Please dispose of wipes in your garbage.
Sewage clog or blockage can result in raw sewage overflows into our local lakes. It could even require you to have to leave your home – an especially complicated scenario during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wipes and other solids can mix with fats, oils and grease in the wastewater to form large clogs. These clogs cause lift stations to fail, pumps to burn up and even roads to be torn up to remove clogs from pipes. These rules also apply to home septic systems.