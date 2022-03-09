Because we’re bombarded with distractions on the daily, it’s easy to lose focus and fall prey to stress, anxiety, anger and countless other emotions that serve to steal our peace.
Perhaps these draining emotions are fostered by a grocery line that isn’t moving, a sale of a home that fell through, a dreaded diagnosis and/or a heated disagreement with a loved one.
No matter what’s happening in our lives, we have a choice on how we relate to the situation or person.
In fact, peace is only as fragile as we allow.
Imagine peace as the gatekeeper of our minds. Every time we give into a contrary emotion based on circumstances, we deplete peace’s power and, in essence, become spiritually anemic.
Now imagine that we feed and encourage peace that stands guard over our mind, will and emotions. Every time we press into God’s Word, praise and worship Him, we reinforce peace.
Whenever I start feeling depleted, I get active with my prayer. It’s not unusual to see me pacing around the pool and praying under my breath. Or, when at work, I take off pacing the parking lot in prayer.
I’m sure the neighbors think I’m odd. But I’d rather be odd than spiritually flawed.
It’s in those prayerful moments that I’m rejuvenated with peace and reminded of God’s promises. I am more than a conqueror. I am God’s truest love. And so are you.
Here’s what Jesus has to say on the subject: John 16:33 I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have [perfect] peace and confidence. In the world you have tribulation and trials and distress and frustration; but be of good cheer [take courage; be confident, certain, undaunted]! For I have overcome the world. [I have deprived it of power to harm you and have conquered it for you.]
Wow. That scripture is so powerful. In spite of everything, Jesus gave us peace in Him.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Make the decision to desire peace. Many people say they want peace, but they create chaos. If you’re stuck in a turmoil rut, ask God for help to desire peace.
2. Allow God to influence your heart through His Word and His promises by prayer, praise and worship. Whatever that looks like to you. No pacing required.
3. Write down what areas in your life are stealing your peace and then record how you can relate to those situations/people differently.
God promised us peace. It’s up to us to sacrifice time and energy to attain it.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com