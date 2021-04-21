My great grandmother, who we called Nother Mommy since she half raised our entire family and then some, loved her plants so much that she would spend hours laboring in her plethora of flower gardens. This woman would dig, mulch, replant, fertilize. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. It was a ton of work but the result was breathtaking beauty.
I’ll never forget her talking to her plants, telling them how beautiful they were even when the thorns raked her skin raw. Before we knew it even the scraggly ones would flourish under her words and care.
As I grew up, she taught me a lot about plant care but her tutelage fell on deaf ears and an orange thumb.
So, when my daughter-in-law to be, Savannah, brought me a ghost pepper plant last year, I didn’t attend to its needs by watering it in the cool of the morning or evening. I didn’t replace lost soil after a hard rain. I didn’t speak to the plant that she had lovingly potted in a cute Pokémon planter. Without care, it withered and died.
The jig was up. I had to confess: My name is Melissa, and I’m a plant killer.
Savannah didn’t give up on me and brought me a green pepper plant a month ago.
For some reason, I felt compelled to care for this one. Maybe because I knew how much nature means to Savannah since she’s finishing up her Environmental Science Masters program or maybe there was a part of me that wanted to honor Nother Mommy’s memory.
Whatever the case, I put into practice on this lone plant what my great grandmother taught.
As I was in prayer today, God reminded me of Proverbs 4: 20-22 My son, attend to my words; consent and submit to my sayings. Let them not depart from your sight; keep them in the center of your heart. For they are life to those who find them, healing and health to all their flesh.
Then it clicked. Whatever we attend to will prosper. I had that plant knowledge for years and years and never once put it into practice. I didn’t incline my ear to my Nother Mommy’s wisdom the way Solomon was asking his son to do in the above scripture.
A lot of times, we already know how to take care of something, but we’ve turned our hearts off to doing what needs to be done.
At any time, we’re capable of attending to our faith.
This week’s practice:
Make a check list of the neglected things in your environment. It might be a home project you’ve been meaning to tackle, that book you’ve been meaning to write, that class you’ve been meaning to take, that relationship you’ve been meaning to mend, that faith you’ve been meaning to develop.
Whatever you chose, you’ve got the wisdom inside you to see it through to the end. Access it by praying to God for direction, to make the wisdom come to the surface.
Do it.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you.
