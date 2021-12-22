Dear Karen,
My husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Our children and grandchildren are coming for the holidays. I know my kids expect some changes, but they aren’t educated in memory loss. I don’t want our visit to be awkward and frustrating for them or my husband. Is it a good idea to give them some advance instructions and can you offer any suggestions how to explain to my young grandchildren why their grandfather is so different?
Dear Reader,
A good question and an especially important one for family gatherings during the holidays. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, too many of America’s baby boomers will spend their retirement years either with Alzheimer’s or caring for someone who has it. Dementia is an illness that sneaks up like a thief in the night, so an early education is suggested. Ability, cognitive and behavioral symptoms from mild cognitive impairment to late-stage severe dementia are presented in my book, “Moments that Matter.” True stories and easy to read examples for caregivers and their loved ones offer valuable tools to understanding dementia.
So yes, dear reader, a short advance course before your children visit is a great idea. This should include sharing what triggers your husband to become agitated, frustrated or anxious. They should be prepared to experience memory loss and need to know how his language skills and ability to reason have declined. Give them specific examples of behaviors and good ways to respond.
When explaining Grandpa’s changes to young children, don’t say, “everything will be OK.” Children can understand open and honest conversation. A simple discussion saying Grandpa has an illness that makes it harder for him to remember things and to do all the things he used to do may be enough. Depending on their age, it is fine to include additional details and examples. A well written storybook, “Grandma and Me,” by Prior and Drummond, is a great resource for kids and adults.
As the cognitive abilities of young children incline and those with memory loss decline, it is very possible a common ground can be found. Create alongside family moments and encourage intergenerational fun by searching for activities that are both age and ability appropriate. Involve and engage your loved one with games, projects and a purpose. By setting good examples when agitation, confusion and upsetting moments arise, both children and adults can learn how to cope and manage problems.
Remind all ages that he is the same grandfather and still needs lots of love, hugs and laughter. There is plenty of life yet to be lived for those with dementia, so stay positive and allow your family to realize how important their involvement can be.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, "Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss."