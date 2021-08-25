It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, stunned the world. Like the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 1986 explosion of Space Shuttle Challenger, this major event was burned into the memories of many people.
Where were you when you heard? To commemorate the somber anniversary, Sumter News Sun will publish reader reminiscences in the Sept. 8 issue.
If you’d like to share a short memory of how and where you heard about the attacks, email it, along with a photo of yourself, to Editor@SumterNewsSun.com, for possible publication.