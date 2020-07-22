hurricane

It’s hurricane season, and that means citizens need to be prepared to react to impending storm threats. Sumter County has several hurricane shelters for those times when people need to evacuate home for a safer place.

The Sumter County government website lists the following storm shelter locations:

Sumter Fairgrounds                              

7620 SR 471,  Webster, FL 33597                                          

South Sumter High School                  

706 N. Main St., SR 475, Bushnell, FL 33513

Wildwood Elementary School  

300 Huey Street, Wildwood, FL 34785

Webster Elementary School                                                                                      

349 S Market Blvd. SR 471, Webster, FL 33597

Center Hill Recreation Center                                                                                    

74 S. Virginia Avenue, Center hill, FL 33514

Special Needs Shelter:

Wildwood Community Center

6500 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785

Not all shelters will be opened during an event, so call the Citizen Information Line (352-689-4400) to confirm that they are accepting evacuees before going to a shelter. All shelters are pet-friendly.

For more information on storm shelters and emergency evacuation, visit SumterCountygov.fl.com.