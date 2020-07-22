It’s hurricane season, and that means citizens need to be prepared to react to impending storm threats. Sumter County has several hurricane shelters for those times when people need to evacuate home for a safer place.
The Sumter County government website lists the following storm shelter locations:
Sumter Fairgrounds
7620 SR 471, Webster, FL 33597
South Sumter High School
706 N. Main St., SR 475, Bushnell, FL 33513
Wildwood Elementary School
300 Huey Street, Wildwood, FL 34785
Webster Elementary School
349 S Market Blvd. SR 471, Webster, FL 33597
Center Hill Recreation Center
74 S. Virginia Avenue, Center hill, FL 33514
Special Needs Shelter:
Wildwood Community Center
6500 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785
Not all shelters will be opened during an event, so call the Citizen Information Line (352-689-4400) to confirm that they are accepting evacuees before going to a shelter. All shelters are pet-friendly.
For more information on storm shelters and emergency evacuation, visit SumterCountygov.fl.com.