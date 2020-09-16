In honor of White Cane Day, the annual Close Your Eyes event is going virtual this year. Hosted by New Vision for Independence, this eye-opening hour allows attendees to learn more about and celebrate the abilities of blind neighbors, briefly don a blindfold for interactive activities and show support for blind Americans.
Also known as Blind Americans Equality Day, White Cane Day has been around since 1964.
The New Vision for Independence event will be Oct. 15, 9:55–11:05 a.m. Register by Oct. 8 to receive event supplies and White Cane Coffee as a thank-you gift by emailing Shelly at sgerig@newvisionfl.org.