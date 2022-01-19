It’s hard today to trust anyone with so much misinformation floating around out there. We live in a very divided country, and divided world, based upon so many lies being told in areas that used to be a trusted area of our society.
We just don’t know who or what to trust in. There is a passage in the Bible that says: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.
Proverbs 3:5-6 We are not to lean on our own understanding because we don’t know everything, but God does. It is better to trust and lean on the creator and God of all things who has all things under His control.
At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we would love to be a part of your life and help you to trust in the LORD. We do that through several ministries in our church that meet throughout the week. Our worship services are 10:00am every Sunday morning. We have Bible study Growth Groups that meet Sunday at 9:00am and 6:00pm. They also meet on Wednesday nights at 6:30pm. These groups are for adults, children (KidVenture), and teenagers alike.
We are located at 802 HWY. 470 and our phone is 352-793-5510. We live stream our Sunday am service and Wednesday Night Growth Group on Facebook, YouTube, and on our website; fbclp@fbclakepan.com. Please come and visit us.
Paid content.