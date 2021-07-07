First, let’s deﬁne a Christian. We believe in the authority of the true Bible (yes, there are false ones out there!). We accept the sacriﬁce of Jesus on the Cross for our lives and accept Him as our Lord.
How sad so many people think works get you into Heaven. That’s insulting to Jesus saying that his suffering and death just wasn’t quite good enough. And don’t bring up the Book of James! It won’t work (pun intended)! Works come afterward – they are not a requirement for salvation. They are a result of salvation.
True Christians believe that Jesus is who He said He is. He’s not the brother of Lucifer. He’s not God’s ﬁrst creation. And if you want a little more proof, check out Hebrews 1:8. GOD says about the SON “Your throne, O God, is forever and ever.” So, God calls Jesus God. That should settle it! Want a friendly dialogue on this?
Email questions@wahoochurch.org and let’s talk about this and about works!Post-Script: Just because someone claims to be Christian does not mean they are. So, don’t judge us true Christians by someone who isn’t.
During the summer, we give our dedicated leaders/teachers a small break to renew, spend time with families, maybe take a vacation, etc. Sunday Night Bible Studies – Women & Men – will not begin again until August 22.
Check out the Worship Section of this paper for our service times, address, phone, etc. We’ll save a spot on a pew for you!