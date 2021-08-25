We are fat because grain-based food is the cheapest food source we can buy. We mix grain with salt and sugar to make it taste good. Relatively empty carbohydrate calories, plus salt and sugar, equals excess pounds.
Cheap carbohydrates are the eighth wonder of the world. With cheap potatoes, corn, soybean and wheat, we can receive the bulk of our caloric needs at a very low cost. These carbohydrate-heavy foodstuffs are low cost because they are mass produced at scale with big machines.
Healthier foods, such as lettuce, tomatoes, apples, oranges and blueberries, still require a great deal of manual labor and are much more expensive. For many of us, we simply can’t afford to frequently buy blueberries at $4.99 for a single pound when flour is $3.50 for a five-pound bag or potatoes are for $5.50 for a five-pound bag.
Our machine-intensive process for carbohydrate-heavy foods has also created challenges for our environment. Some statistics suggest agriculture uses 70% of all the world’s annual freshwater usage. Other statistics suggest that we have lost 33% of our arable land from pollution or erosion over the past 40 years.
Overall, farming must be done where land is cheap, far from where most of us live. This distance means longer transportation times, which means we get tomatoes at the store that taste terrible, or bananas that must be eaten right away because they were picked many days ago. Ugh.
What if we could apply machine manufacturing techniques to fruit and vegetables, dramatically reducing their costs, while locally growing all the fruit and vegetable supply we would ever need? We could all afford to eat healthier.
The next big revolution in agriculture is already upon us.
Companies like Root.AI, now part of AppHarvest, are part of the new farming techniques. They farm indoors with up to 20 times the output per square foot of a regular farm, using up to 90% less water, and because they are indoors, little or no pesticides.
Root.AI is special because of its artificial intelligence robots. Root.AI can identify over 50 different types of tomatoes, know when each individual tomato is ready to be picked, and then use its robotic arm to harvest the individual tomato from each plant that is at peak ripeness.
Perhaps you think this is science fiction that is many years off from commercial deployment. No so.
AppHarvest built a 2.76 million square foot indoor farm in the Appalachia area of Kentucky. This indoor farming building is about three times the size of an Amazon warehouse. AppHarvest brought a type of job that was never available before, indoor farming, to an area that badly needs jobs. AppHarvest is already shipping product.
AppHarvest trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol APPH. Its stock market value is already over a billion dollars. They plan to build 12 more large indoor farms by 2025. Other competitors are chasing them.
Small countries, with less land, have invested in indoor farming for years. The Netherlands has 10,000 high-tech indoor farms and is the world’s second largest agricultural exporter.
The future is here.
We are witnessing the next industrial revolution as applied to farming. Fresh fruit and vegetables grown nearby. Picked at absolutely the right moment and to the grocery store in just a day. Prospective gradually declining costs, so that the food that is best for us, fruits and vegetables, becomes more cost competitive with the salt- and sugar-filled empty carbohydrates so many of us love and can afford.
We can finally break the empty carbohydrates diet that has made so many of us fat.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.