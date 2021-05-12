May 5, the Florida Department of Education made a surprise visit to Wildwood Elementary School to name Brittany Brown, a third and fourth grade English language arts teacher, as one of five 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalists.
State Board of Education member Ryan Petty, K-12 Public Schools Chancellor Jacob Oliva and Deputy Chancellor for Educator Quality Dr. Paul Burns traveled to Wildwood Elementary to make the announcement.
According to a news release from FDOE, Brown is passionate about supporting her students academically through the positive relationships she has built with each of them. She serves as the AVID site member for her school, is the district English language arts representative, and established the Reading Superstars program to recognize students making outstanding gains. Brown earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Leo University.
“My congratulations to Brittany Brown as one of five 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalists,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “A strong educational foundation leads to successful careers and lives, and Ms. Brown builds positive relationships with her students and push them to achieve their goals.”
Sumter County Schools Superintendent Richard Shirley said, “Ms. Brown’s dedication and contributions of time, effort and talent to our students are exceptional.”
This year’s five state finalists were chosen from more than 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. After each school district selects its teacher of the year, a selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application. The winner will also serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.
The 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year will be named July 22 in Orlando.