The City of Wildwood Flag Football season opening was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Millennium Park. All games are played on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. Three Division played (5-7, 8-11 and 12 and older). The results from week one:

• 5-7 Division

    • Dolphins 12 Raiders 8

    • Ravens 28 Jaguars 28

• 8-11 Division

    • Chiefs 21 Raiders 0

    • Broncos 7 Patriots 14

    • Dolphins 17 Chiefs 7

• 12 and older

    • Colts 30 Ravens 24

    • Dolphins 7 Patriots 14

Standings

5-7 Division

Dolphins 1-0

Ravens 0-0-1

Jaguars 0-0-1

Raiders 0-1

8-11 Division

Patriots 1-0

Dolphins 1-0

Chiefs 1-1

Broncos 0-1

Raiders 0-1

12 and Older

Patriots 1-0

Colts 1-0

Ravens 0-1

Dolphins 0-1

For more information please call 352.461.0134