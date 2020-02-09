The City of Wildwood Flag Football season opening was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Millennium Park. All games are played on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. Three Division played (5-7, 8-11 and 12 and older). The results from week one:
• 5-7 Division
• Dolphins 12 Raiders 8
• Ravens 28 Jaguars 28
• 8-11 Division
• Chiefs 21 Raiders 0
• Broncos 7 Patriots 14
• Dolphins 17 Chiefs 7
• 12 and older
• Colts 30 Ravens 24
• Dolphins 7 Patriots 14
Standings
5-7 Division
Dolphins 1-0
Ravens 0-0-1
Jaguars 0-0-1
Raiders 0-1
8-11 Division
Patriots 1-0
Dolphins 1-0
Chiefs 1-1
Broncos 0-1
Raiders 0-1
12 and Older
Patriots 1-0
Colts 1-0
Ravens 0-1
Dolphins 0-1
For more information please call 352.461.0134